ISTANBUL Nov 7 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira firmed slightly to 3.1577 by 0520 GMT from the 3.1671 late on Friday, when it dropped to a record low of 3.1745.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond finished at 10.31 percent on Friday. The main share index fell 3.84 percent to 74,267.17.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks bounced and the dollar strengthened on Monday after the FBI said it stood by its earlier recommendation that no criminal charges were warranted against Democrat Hillary Clinton. The news lifted a cloud over Clinton's presidential campaign two days before the U.S. election, and boosted S&P 500 Index futures ESc1 by 1.2 percent, a gain that is likely to snap a nine-day losing streak in the U.S. stock index - its longest in more than 35 years.

ARREST OF OPPOSITION LAWMAKERS

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused Europe on Sunday of abetting terrorism by supporting Kurdish militants and said he did not care if it called him a dictator.

Turkey drew international condemnation for the arrest on Friday of leaders and lawmakers from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), the second-largest opposition grouping in parliament, as part of a terrorism investigation.

U.S. MILITARY CHIEF IN TURKEY

The heads of the Turkish and U.S. armed forces discussed joint strategies against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq during a meeting in Ankara on Sunday, the Turkish military said in a statement.

Turkish chief of general staff Hulusi Akar met his U.S. counterpart Joseph Dunford hours after U.S.-backed Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) launched an operation to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will speak attend the opening ceremony of several power plants. He is likely to give a speech. (1200 GMT). He will then meet with Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, Qatari minister of state for defence.

PM YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will chair a cabinet meeting in Ankara. He will then attend the power plants opening ceremony at the Presidential Palace. Later in the day, he will hold a security meeting. (0700/1200/1500 GMT)

ECONOMIC DATA

Turkish Treasury will release cash balance data for October.

