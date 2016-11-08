ANKARA Nov 8 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 3.1765 by 0656 GMT from 3.1710 at Monday's close, heading toward a fresh record low against the U.S. dollar amid political tensions.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond finished at 10.38 percent on Monday.

The main share index rose 1.91 percent to 75,681.96

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as world markets braced for the outcome of one of the most contentious U.S. presidential elections in history, with most investors cautiously optimistic of a win by Democrat Hillary Clinton.

LUXEMBOURG MINISTER

Luxembourg's foreign minister said on Monday that the Turkish government's handling of civil servants dismissed after a failed coup attempt reminded him of methods used by the Nazis, and that sooner or later the EU would have to respond with sanctions.

ZARAB CASE

The brother of a Turkish gold trader has been charged in a U.S. indictment accusing both men of conspiring to conduct hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on behalf of Iran's government and Iranian entities, prosecutors said on Monday.

TURKCELL

Russian bank VTB said on Monday it had reached an agreement with Alfa Group about a joint investment in Turkey's top mobile operator Turkcell.

ERDOGAN AND YILDIRIM

President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at a collective opening ceremony in the capital Ankara. (1100 GMT). Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will also attend the ceremony.

FOREIGN MINISTER CAVUSOGLU

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will hold a joint press conference with his Bosnian counterpart. (0750 GMT

PARLIAMENT

Four political parties will hold their weekly group meetings at the parliament for the first time since the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) announced its partial boycott.

UNDERSECRETARY OF DEFENCE INDUSTRIES

The Turkish undersecretary of defence industries will hold a press conference in Ankara. (0600GMT).

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)