Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 17

ISTANBUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira was at 3.3186 at 0510 GMT, firming from 3.3240 at the end of Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.10 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and dipped to 11.09 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

The main share index fell 0.52 percent to 74,759 points on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

U.S. Treasury yields eased in Asian trade on Thursday as a week-long surge that followed Donald Trump's shock election win subsided further, helping Asian stocks gain and dragging the dollar off a more than 13-1/2 year peak set overnight. Japanese government bond yields also pulled back from multi-month highs after the Bank of Japan conducted a special fixed-rate bond buying operation for the first time, firing a warning shot against excessive yield moves.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks in Pakistan with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and they will hold a joint news conference. Erdogan will also address parliament.

PRO-KURDISH MAYOR DETAINED

Turkish police detained the mayor of the southeastern city of Van on Thursday, security sources said, a day after arresting two other mayors in the region in a crackdown targeting politicians accused of links to Kurdish militants.

