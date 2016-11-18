Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 18

ISTANBUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 3.3829 against the dollar at 0520 GMT, having touched a record low of 3.3848 overnight, weakening from 3.3677 at the end of Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.93 percent in spot trade on Thursday and edged up to 10.95 percent in Friday-dated trade.

The main share index rose 0.5 percent to 75,136 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share markets weakened on Friday as rising U.S. bond yields carried the dollar to a more than 13-1/2 year high against a basket of major currencies, fuelled by expectations that President-elect Donald Trump's policies will lead to higher interest rates. The post-election shift in expectations has left Asian stocks vulnerable to investors potentially rotating funds out of emerging markets to the United States.

MINERS TRAPPED

Rescue teams sought to free 13 workers trapped in a copper mine in southeast Turkey on Friday after it was hit by a landslide which killed at least three people, the local governor's office said.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with the Uzbek prime minister and attend a working lunch with delegations from the two countries. He will later return to Turkey.

BUDGET TALKS

Parliament's budget commission will discuss the budgets of the development and customs ministries.

FRANCE, EU

Turkey does not belong in the European Union, the two leading conservative candidates for France's 2017 presidential election, Nicolas Sarkozy and Alain Juppe, said on Thursday, restating their opposition to continuing accession talks with Ankara.

