ISTANBUL Nov 21 Here are news, reports and
events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.
The lira was at 3.3780 against the dollar at
0454 GMT, weakening from 3.3650 at the end of Friday, when it
touched a record low of 3.4080.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was
at 11.23 percent in spot trade on Friday and fell to 11.10
percent in Monday-dated trade.
The main share index rose 0.67 percent to 75,638.96
points on Friday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday, undermined by
fears that the strength in the U.S. dollar and rising U.S. bond
yields since Donald Trump's election to president could
accelerate fund outflows from emerging markets. MSCI's broadest
dollar-based index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.1 percent, staying near four-month
lows.
PRESIDENT ERDOGAN
President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a meeting of the NATO
parliamentary assembly (0600 GMT). He will meet the speaker of
the Ukrainian parliament (0800 GMT) and NATO Secretary-General
Jens Stoltenberg (1000 GMT).
CABINET MEETING
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will chair a meeting of the
cabinet of ministers (0800 GMT).
CENTRAL BANK
Economists are divided on whether Turkey's central bank will
hike its main interest rate for the first time in almost three
years this week, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, after falls in
the lira currency to a series of record lows.
Sources in Prime Minister Binali Yildirim's office said the
central bank had agreed it would "take the necessary steps" to
ensure price stability at a meeting of top economy officials on
Friday, but were otherwise tight-lipped on its policy stance.
SHANGHAI BLOC
President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Sunday as saying that
Turkey did not need to join the European Union "at all costs"
and could instead become part of a security bloc dominated by
China, Russia and Central Asian nations.
FOOTBALL RIGHTS
The Turkish Football Federation will hold a tender for
league broadcasting rights (0700 GMT).
WHITE GOODS ASSOCIATION
The Turkish White Goods Association will hold its annual
assessment meeting (0700 GMT).
(Reporting by Daren Butler)