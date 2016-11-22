Turkey - Factors to Watch on Nov 22

ANKARA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira was at 3.3685 against the dollar at 0508 GMT, easing from 3.3605 at Monday’s close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.10 percent in spot trade on Monday and rose to 11.15 in Tuesday-dated trade.

The main share index fell 0.12 percent to 75,543.57 on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose to one-week highs, helped by solid overnight gains on Wall Street, though investors were wary of chasing prices higher until President-elect Donald Trump picks his economic team. Oil extended gains.

POST-COUP CRACKDOWN

Turkey dismissed close to 15,000 more civil servants, military officials, police and others and shut down more than 500 institutions and news outlets on Tuesday over alleged links to a failed coup in July, an official decree said.

PRIME MINISTER YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will attend an Information Summit in Istanbul, where he is expected to give a speech (0630 GMT).

PARLIAMENT

All opposition parties will hold their weekly group meetings in parliament. The ruling AK Party cancelled its group meeting early on Tuesday due to Prime Minister Binali Yildirim’s program.

The Justice Ministry will hold its budget meeting in parliament.

ECONOMIC COORDINATION COMMITTEE

The Economic Coordination Committee, previously scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss lira weakness and economic developments, was canceled.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The Turkish Statistics Institute (TUIK) will announce the monthly consumer confidence index.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)