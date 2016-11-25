ISTANBUL Nov 25 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira was at 3.4611 against the dollar at 0504 GMT, easing from 3.4461 at Thursday's close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.30 percent in spot trade on Thursday and 11.21 percent in Friday-dated trade.

The main share index fell 1.1 percent to 74,193 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks advanced on Friday as the Thanksgiving break in the United States helped slow a relentless surge in the dollar that has sucked capital out of most emerging markets.

YILDIRIM ON FOREX

There is no problem over the need for foreign currency in Turkey and the economy is able to ride out current turbulence, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday, in an apparent turnaround from earlier comments.

EU PARLIAMENTARY VOTE

European Union lawmakers called on Thursday for a temporary halt to EU membership talks with Turkey because of Ankara's "disproportionate" reaction to July's failed coup, although EU governments are unlikely to take heed.

IDB AND BORSA ISTANBUL

The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) will seek a strategic stake in Turkey's main stock exchange and collaborate on developing a gold trading platform for use by majority-Muslim countries, part of a broad agreement signed on Thursday.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Reporting by David Dolan)