6 months ago
Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb. 23
February 23, 2017 / 5:18 AM / 6 months ago

Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb. 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 3.5815 against the dollar at 0521 GMT, flat from Wednesday's close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.78 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and 10.75 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

The main share index fell 0.48 percent to 88,531.28 points on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks eased from a 19-month high on Thursday, while the dollar made an uneven recovery from losses suffered after Federal Reserve minutes indicated a cautious approach to raising U.S. interest rates.

TURKEY REBAR

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday said it found that imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, from one producer in Turkey were being subsidized and it set preliminary duties on the products of 3.47 percent.

PRESIDENT ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet with the heads of the intelligence agency and the military and with the prime minister.

