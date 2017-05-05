ISTANBUL May 5 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 3.5600 against the U.S. dollar at 0514 GMT, easing from 3.5526 at Thursday's close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.42 percent in spot trade on Thursday and was at 10.46 percent in Friday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.88 percent to 93,038.49 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks declined for a third consecutive day on Friday as fresh falls in commodities raised concerns about the health of the global economy, though the euro bucked the broad weakness on receding concerns about France's presidential election. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent on Friday and was trading at its lowest level since April 25.

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to hold a news conference at the airport before departing on a visit to Moldova (0545 GMT).

EUROBOND ISSUE

Republic of Turkey says it offering $1.75 billion principal amount of its 5.750% notes due May 11, 2047 - sec filing.

FORUM ISTANBUL

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya to attend the Forum Istanbul 2017 conference.

S&P

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's may release an assessment on Turkey, according to its calendar.

TUPRAS

The refiner announced a Q1 net profit of 868.8 million lira ($244.32 million) versus 78.9 million lira year ago.

ANADOLU EFES

The beer maker reported a Q1 consolidated loss of 84.9 million lira versus profit of 60.3 million lira a year ago.

AYGAZ

The oil and gas distributor posted a Q1 net profit of 157.5 million lira ($44.32 million) versus 65.4 million lira year ago.

DENIZBANK

The lender announced a Q1 net profit of 545.7 million lira ($153.46 million) versus 298.1 million lira year ago.

TURKEY-GREECE RELATIONS

Turkey on Thursday slammed a Greek court decision to block a second extradition request for Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece after last year's failed coup, calling it a political decision that would impact relations.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)