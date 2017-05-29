Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 29

ISTANBUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 3.5750 against the U.S. dollar at 0500 GMT, little changed from 3.5777 at Friday's close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.58 percent in spot trade on Friday and stood at 10.60 percent in Monday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.18 percent to 97,533.28 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged up on Monday, taking cues from Wall Street shares hovering around record highs, while the pound nursed losses after a poll showed a shrinking lead for Prime Minister Theresa May's party in Britain's upcoming elections. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a touch higher.

CABINET MEETING

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers (0800 GMT). He will later attend a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner at AK Party headquarters with cabinet members and party officials (1716 GMT).

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting of his ruling AK Party's central decision executive board at party headquarters (1100 GMT).

TURKEY-EU RELATIONS

Erdogan said the European Union had presented Turkey with a new 12-month timetable for renewing their relations, the Hurriyet daily said on Saturday.

FINANCE MINISTER

Finance Minister Naci Agbal will hold a news conference on legislation regarding debt restructuring (0700 GMT).

BESIKTAS

Besiktas clinched their second consecutive Turkish league title, and the 15th in their history, on Sunday when a 4-0 win at Gaziantepspor put them out of reach of rival Istanbul club Basaksehir with one match left in the season.

