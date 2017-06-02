Turkey - Factors to Watch on June 2

ISTANBUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 3.5295 against the U.S. dollar at 0533 GMT, weakening from 3.5245 at Thursday's close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 10.43 percent in spot trade on Thursday and was at the same level in Friday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.18 percent to 97,365.79 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global stocks hit a record high on Friday and Asian markets rose to their best levels in more than two years as upbeat data on U.S. manufacturing and employment and buoyant European factory growth boosted investor optimism. The MSCI ACWI , an index of 46 stock markets in the world, hit a record high, having gained 0.5 percent so far this week.

TURK TELEKOM

Turk Telekom said on Friday its Avea unit and Vodafone Telekomunikasyon A.S. had together won a Turkish tender to provide and operate mobile communications infrastructure in areas where there is currently no infrastructure.

POWER PLANT PRIVATISATIONS

Turkey's High Privatisation Board (OYK) has decided to place 11 state-owned hydroelectric power plants in the country' privatisation programme, the Official Gazette said on Friday.

TRADE DATA

The Customs and Trade Ministry will announce trade data for May (0700 GMT).

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan to an awards ceremony and symposium on religious Ottoman literature (1130 GMT). He will also attend a primary school graduation ceremony (1600 GMT) and a Ramadan fast-breaking dinner.

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will meet the head of the nationalist BBP party (0900 GMT). He will then attend a meeting of the Economic Coordination Council (1100 GMT).

