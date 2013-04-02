FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dozens evacuated after fire on ferry off Istanbul
April 2, 2013 / 2:51 PM / 4 years ago

Dozens evacuated after fire on ferry off Istanbul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Dozens of passengers were evacuated from a tourist ferry off the coast of Istanbul on Tuesday after a fire started on the vessel, but there were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Turkish television showed smoke pouring from the back of the vessel, several hundred metres (yards) from the shore, as two other ferries drew up to rescue the stranded passengers. The cause of the fire was unknown.

State-run news channel TRT said all passengers were safely evacuated from the ferry, which was travelling between Istanbul and the popular Princes’ Islands in the Sea of Marmara. It said some were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Robin Pomeroy)

