Turkey says 6.1 bln lira repatriated under wealth amnesty
November 5, 2013 / 1:26 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey says 6.1 bln lira repatriated under wealth amnesty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A Turkish wealth amnesty scheme meant to lure back funds kept abroad has drawn back some 6.1 billion lira ($3 billion), boosting the country’s tax take by 121 million lira, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek told CNBC-e television on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, introduced earlier this year, Turks pay just two percent tax on eligible funds and avoid investigation into whether the wealth was generated in Turkey and improperly kept overseas.

$1 = 2.0162 Turkish liras Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler

