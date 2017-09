ISTANBUL, March 27 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ankara Bilkent integrated health facilities has secured project financing worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), according to a statement from partners in the project.

An 890 million euro loan for the public-private partnership was provided by lenders Garanti, Yapi Kredi , Denizbank, Finansbank, Isbank , Siemens Financial Services and Unicredit Bank Austria AG.