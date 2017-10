ISTANBUL, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Finansbank, the Turkish unit of National Bank of Greece, is exploring strategic cooperation opportunities for its factoring and financial leasing units, the bank said on Friday.

Finansbank owns 99.9 percent of factoring firm Finans Faktoring and 51.06 percent of leasing company Finans Finansal Kiralama. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)