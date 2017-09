ISTANBUL, April 24 (Reuters) - Initial price guidance on Turkish lender Finansbank’s 5-year eurobond issue is at 6.5 percent area, bankers said on Thursday.

Finansbank, owned by National Bank of Greece , had mandated Citi, HSBC, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered for a eurobond issue, bankers said earlier. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Ece Toksabay)