UPDATE 1-Turkey must swallow slower growth until c/a deficit cut -finmin

ANKARA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Turkey should prepare itself for a period of more modest growth until its current account deficit is lowered permanently, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.

His comments followed the announcement a day earlier of further steps to reduce the country’s crippling current account deficit - now more than 7 percent of GDP - and resulting dependence on inflows of often speculative cash to fund it.

With a round of elections expected from next year, analysts have expected Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s government to spend more heavily and press the central bank to do as much as it can to support growth, which has eased sharply from high single digit rates seen in recent years.

Simsek’s comments are the other side of the coin.

“Turkey should continue on its path with moderate growth rates until the current account deficit is lowered permanently,” Simsek told a conference in Ankara.

“We are now more interventionist when we are doing regulations, but with macroprudential measures which don’t limit competition.”

Turkey has seen explosive consumption-led growth over the past decade, with per capita wealth almost tripling in nominal terms, but its low savings rate and huge energy deficit have made it heavily dependent on volatile foreign capital flows.

The possibility of a cut in U.S. Federal Reserve’s programme of stimulus, which would dry up the cheap foreign capital inflows that finance the country’s deficit, has made policymakers more cautious.

Turkey’s banking watchdog on Tuesday said it will seek to curb consumers’ use of credit cards to pay for goods by monthly installments in the hope of stemming the flood of money spent on imported goods.

The moves include limits on the volume and number of car loan installments - a potentially major limit on consumer demand - and come at a time when central bank policy has also turned more cautious on the need to cap inflation and the external gap. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Patrick Graham)