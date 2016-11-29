Fire in Turkish dormitory kills 12, including 11 teenage girls -officials

ANKARA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Twelve people, including eleven teenagers, were killed when a fire swept through a girls dormitory in the southern Turkish province of Adana, officials said.

The cause of the fire, which broke out in a dormitory housing middle and high school students, was unknown, Turkey's EU Affairs Minister, Omer Celik, said in a live television broadcast.

At least twenty-two other girls were injured, he said. Among the those killed was a woman who worked at the dormitory.

Television footage showed a blaze rising from the rooftop of a multi-storey building and teams of firefighters working to put it out. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)