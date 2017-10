ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sales of Turkish automaker Ford Otosan fell in 2012 to 317,000 units from 354,000 units the year before, while its exports also decreased to $3.2 billion last year from $3.48 billion in 2011, its general manager said on Friday.

The company, a partnership between Ford Motor Co and Turkey’s Koc Holding, said its total output fell to 272,000 units in 2012, general manager Haydar Yenigun told a news conference.