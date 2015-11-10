FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel to push for solutions to refugee crisis at G20- German official
November 10, 2015

Merkel to push for solutions to refugee crisis at G20- German official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will push for joint solutions to Europe’s refugee crisis at a Group of 20 summit in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov. 15-16, a senior German official said on Tuesday.

“The chancellor will use this framework to campaign for joint solutions,” said the official, adding that G20 leaders would discuss the refugee crisis and terror threats at an informal dinner on Nov. 15.

Asked if the refugee crisis would be mentioned in the final communique, the official said: “It would be usual and normal.” (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)

