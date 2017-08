ISTANBUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank on Tuesday posted a net profit of 5.07 billion lira ($1.35 billion) for 2016, up from 3.4 billion lira in 2015 and in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 5.03 billion lira.

The bank, which is part owned by Spain's BBVA, made the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange.