ISTANBUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti said on Wednesday that first quarter net profit rose 0.8 percent to 861.7 million lira ($483.80 million), beating a Reuters poll for a net profit of 824 million lira.

The bank reported 855.2 million lira net profit in the same period last year. ($1 = 1.7811 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Kim Coghill)