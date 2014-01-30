FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Garanti bank 2013 net profit falls 2.3 pct
#Credit Markets
January 30, 2014 / 4:02 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey's Garanti bank 2013 net profit falls 2.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Garanti bank, part owned by Spain’s BBVA, posted 2013 net profit of 3.0 billion lira ($1.33 billion) on Thursday, down 2.3 percent on the year and just below the consensus estimate in a Reuters poll of 3.14 billion.

Fourth-quarter net profit stood at 485 million lira, well below the consensus estimate of 613.5 million lira.

Turkey’s banks suffered slowing loan growth in 2013 as the government took measures to limit credit card and mortgage debt - once a rapid growth engine for the sector.

Turkish banks face a challenging 2014 after a sharp interest rate hike and mounting inflation are compounded by a deepening political crisis. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
