Turkey's Garanti Bank Q1 net profit rises to 784.8 mln lira

ISTANBUL, April 28 (Reuters) - Turkish lender Garanti Bank posted a net profit of 784.4 million lira ($295.16 million) in the first quarter, up from the previous year and beating a Reuters poll forecast of 729 million, its financial results showed on Tuesday.

The bank’s net profit in the first quarter of 2014 was 760 million lira. Garanti’s loans and receivables by the end of first quarter reached 145.1 billion lira, it said in a stock exchange filing.

$1 = 2.6575 liras) (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)