Turkey aims to extend Algerian LNG contract past 2014
December 21, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Turkey aims to extend Algerian LNG contract past 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkey wants to extend its contract with Algeria to buy an annual 4.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of liquefied natural gas when it expires in 2014, Energy Minister Taner Yildiz said on Friday.

Yildiz also told reporters that Turkey may seek to raise the amount of LNG it buys from Algeria to 6 bcm and seek a five- to 10-year contract. The two sides have agreed to next year’s 2.5 bcm of spot purchases, he said.

Turkey has also sought to buy 6 bcm of LNG from the United States but those purchases will not be carried out for three or four years, Yildiz said. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Anthony Barker)

