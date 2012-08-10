FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish firms bid to buy 6 bcm Russian gas
August 10, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Turkish firms bid to buy 6 bcm Russian gas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Around 13 Turkish privately owned companies have bid for a contract to buy 6 billion cubic meters of Russian gas piped to Turkey via the Western Line after state pipeline company Botas’ 25-year contract expires, government and industry sources said.

Turkey’s energy regulator will choose one or more companies to take the full amount.

The Western Line pipeline transports gas through Ukraine, Romania and Bulgaria to Turkey.

At least four of the companies - Akfel, Bosphorus Gaz, Kibar Holding and a company owned by Eksen Yatirim Holding Chairman Abdullah Tivnikli - presented contracts that they had already negotiated with Gazprom, Russia’s gas export monopoly, which could give them an advantage in the bidding process, some of the sources said.

Botas said it would not renew its annual contract with Gazprom following a pricing disagreement. The Turkish energy ministry announced that the contract would be opened up to the private sector after it expires. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin, Writing by Seda Sezer, editing by Jane Baird)

