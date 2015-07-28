FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gas flow in Turkey-Iran pipeline halted due to attack - minister
July 28, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Gas flow in Turkey-Iran pipeline halted due to attack - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 28 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline stretching between Iran and Turkey has come under attack inside Turkish territory late on Monday and gas flow was halted, Turkish energy minister Taner Yildiz and state gas company Botas said.

The repairs on the pipeline were underway but it was not clear when the flow would be resumed, an official at Turkey’s state pipeline operator Botas said. He added that Turkey has not requested additional gas from other countries and there was no shortage in meeting the domestic demand.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Ece Toksabay

