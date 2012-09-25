FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey aims to award Western Line gas import licences in Oct
September 25, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey aims to award Western Line gas import licences in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkey aims to award licences to four companies for them to begin natural gas imports in October through the Western Line, which stretches from Russia to Bulgaria, after rejecting other applications, the EPDK energy markets watchdog said on Tuesday.

EPDK head Hasan Koktas named the four companies to be awarded licences as Akfel, Bosphorus, Kibar Enerji and Bati Hatti Dogalgaz AS.

Sources said last month some 13 Turkish privately-owned companies had bid for contracts to buy 6 billion cubic meters of Russian gas piped to Turkey via the Western Line after the expiry of the state pipeline company Botas’ 25-year contract.

Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall

