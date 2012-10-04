FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri gas flow resumes apart from in Sarikamis area-Turkey energy min
October 4, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Azeri gas flow resumes apart from in Sarikamis area-Turkey energy min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Turkish Energy Minister Taner Yildiz told Reuters the gas flow from Azerbaijan resumed on a pipeline carrying natural gas from the Shah Deniz field to Turkey on Thursday, apart from in the Sarikamis area in eastern Turkey’s Kars province.

Gas supplies via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum were halted due to an explosion late on Wednesday, Turkish energy officials said earlier on Thursday.

An explosion occurred on the pipeline between the eastern Turkish cities of Kars and Erzurum, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
