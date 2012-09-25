Turkey to begin Russia gas contract talks in new year

ISTANBUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Turkey will begin talks with Russia in the new year on transferring a further 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas contracts to the private sector after the initial transfer of 6 bcm of gas imports, Turkey’s energy minister said on Tuesday.

Energy Minister Taner Yildiz’s comments came after the head of the EPDK energy watchdog said Turkey aimed to award licences to four companies to begin gas imports in October through the Western Line, which stretches from Russia to Bulgaria. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Daren Butler)