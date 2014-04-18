FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to seek discount in Russian gas price next week - minister
April 18, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey to seek discount in Russian gas price next week - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 18 (Reuters) - Turkey will seek a discount in the price of gas it is buying from Russia during planned talks next week, when the deputy head of state-controlled Gazprom will visit Ankara, Turkey’s energy minister said on Friday.

“The contract we have with Russia gives us the right for a price revision. We will convey our demands about this to the Russian and Gazprom officials,” Taner Yildiz told reporters.

Turkey is dependent on imports for almost all of its energy needs and Russia is its biggest natural gas supplier. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

