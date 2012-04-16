Turkey receives 4 bids for gas grid stake

ISTANBUL, April 16 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Privatisation Administration said on Monday it had received four bids for an 80 percent stake that it is selling in Baskent, a gas distribution company.

The bidders for Baskent, which serves the capital city of Ankara, are Akfen Holding ; a consortium of Aygaz and Fernas; STFA Yatirim Holding; and another consortium of firms Kolin, Cengiz and Limak, according to a statement from the Privatisation Administration, which is selling off state assets to reduce the role of government in the economy. (Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Jane Baird)