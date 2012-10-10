FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish power grid Gediz attracts 13 bidders
October 10, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Turkish power grid Gediz attracts 13 bidders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Enerjisa and India’s Tata Power were among 13 groups pre-qualified in the privatisation of Gediz EDAS, the power distributor in the western cities of Izmir and Manisa, Turkey’s privatisation agency said on Wednesday.

Also applying for pre-qualification were Turkey’s Park Holding, Genpa Telekomunikasyon, Calik Enerji, Torunlar Gida Sanayi, Zorlu Holding, IC Ictas, Aksa Elektrik, Is-Kaya Insaat, Fernas Insaat and Turkish consortiums Elsan-Tumas-Karacay and Cengiz-Kolin-Limak. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Seda Sezer)

