Turkish power grid Gediz attracts 13 bidders

ISTANBUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Enerjisa and India’s Tata Power were among 13 groups pre-qualified in the privatisation of Gediz EDAS, the power distributor in the western cities of Izmir and Manisa, Turkey’s privatisation agency said on Wednesday.

Also applying for pre-qualification were Turkey’s Park Holding, Genpa Telekomunikasyon, Calik Enerji, Torunlar Gida Sanayi, Zorlu Holding, IC Ictas, Aksa Elektrik, Is-Kaya Insaat, Fernas Insaat and Turkish consortiums Elsan-Tumas-Karacay and Cengiz-Kolin-Limak. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Seda Sezer)