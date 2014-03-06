FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Turkish court backs ex-army chief's bid for release
March 6, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Top Turkish court backs ex-army chief's bid for release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s constitutional court ruled on Thursday in favour of former military chief Ilker Basbug’s appeal against his detention on a life sentence for plotting against the government, saying his right to freedom had been violated.

The ruling, announced on the court’s website, paved the way for his possible release by a lower court.

The retired general has been held in Silivri prison near Istanbul for 26 months over his alleged role in the ‘Ergenekon’ conspiracy against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s government.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Gareth Jones

