Top Turkish court backs ex-army chief's bid for release

ANKARA, March 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s constitutional court ruled on Thursday in favour of former military chief Ilker Basbug’s appeal against his detention on a life sentence for plotting against the government, saying his right to freedom had been violated.

The ruling, announced on the court’s website, paved the way for his possible release by a lower court.

The retired general has been held in Silivri prison near Istanbul for 26 months over his alleged role in the ‘Ergenekon’ conspiracy against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s government.