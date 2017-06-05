Turkish PM cancels meeting with German minister -sources

ANKARA, June 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim cancelled a planned meeting with Germany's foreign minister on Monday, sources in Yildirim's office said.

News of the cancelled meeting, which the sources attributed to Yildirim's busy work schedule, came as Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Germany would begin pulling its forces out of Incirlik air force base in Turkey as the Turkish government will not allow all German lawmakers to visit troops there. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler)