June 5, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 2 months ago

Turkey says journalists being used as spies in Turkey

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday a trend had begun in Europe for intelligence agencies to use journalists as agents.

Commenting on the case of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel, whom Turkey arrested in February on a charge of spreading terrorist propaganda, Cavusoglu said it was a matter for the courts.

"Our independent judiciary is carrying out the process. The judiciary will make the decision on Yucel," Cavusoglu told a news conference with his German counterpart. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)

