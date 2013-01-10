Turkey's Global Yatirim mulls port unit sale, hires JPMorgan

ISTANBUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Global Yatirim Holding , which owns three ports on the country’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, said on Thursday it had mandated JP Morgan to assess a possible sale of its port unit.

Global, which also has investments in energy, real estate and finance, said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange that a merger with another group or the establishment of a joint venture would also be examined for the unit. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)