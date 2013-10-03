Turkey's jewellery exports seen rising by 20 pct to $2.5 bln

ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s 2013 jewellery exports are expected to increase by 20 percent this year to $2.5 billion in value and rise a further 10-12 percent next year due to strong demand from new markets, Jewellery Exporters’ Association Chairman Ayhan Guner said on Thursday.

“Jewellery exports in the first nine months have reached $1.7 billion, (...) we expect another $800 million until the year-end, and finish the year with $2.5 billion,” Guner told Reuters in an interview.

Gold jewellery exports make up about 90 percent of Turkey’s total jewellery exports.