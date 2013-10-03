FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's jewellery exports seen rising by 20 pct to $2.5 bln
October 3, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Turkey's jewellery exports seen rising by 20 pct to $2.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s 2013 jewellery exports are expected to increase by 20 percent this year to $2.5 billion in value and rise a further 10-12 percent next year due to strong demand from new markets, Jewellery Exporters’ Association Chairman Ayhan Guner said on Thursday.

“Jewellery exports in the first nine months have reached $1.7 billion, (...) we expect another $800 million until the year-end, and finish the year with $2.5 billion,” Guner told Reuters in an interview.

Gold jewellery exports make up about 90 percent of Turkey’s total jewellery exports.

Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner, Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Jason Neely

