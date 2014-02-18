Turkey's Gul approves law tightening Internet controls

ISTANBUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Turkish President Abdullah Gul said on Tuesday he had approved a new law tightening control of the Internet, in a move bolstering embattled Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan but raising concerns about free speech.

Gul said on his Twitter account he gave his approval after the government announced it would push through parliament an amendment of the new legislation in response to the president’s concerns regarding two articles in the law.