ISTANBUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s privatisation agency said on Thursday it had chosen Citi and FinansInvest to advise on plans to reduce the state’s stake in lender Halkbank but said no timing or strategy had yet been decided.

Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said in May that the government wanted to increase the free float in the state-owned lender to 49 percent from a current 24.93 percent.