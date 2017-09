ISTANBUL, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank on Monday posted a 2013 net profit of 2.75 billion lira ($1.26 billion), up from 2.6 billion in 2012.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the bank to post a net profit of 2.7 billion lira.

The lender’s loans and receivables rose to 84.8 billion lira in 2013, from 65.9 billion in 2012.