Halkbank says can't process India's Iran oil payments until sanctions lifted
December 11, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Halkbank says can't process India's Iran oil payments until sanctions lifted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-run Halkbank can only resume processing Indian oil payments to Iran once Western sanctions are officially lifted following an interim deal in Geneva last month, a senior Halkbank official said on Wednesday.

“If the deal signed in Geneva becomes official, we could resume processing Indian oil payments to Iran,” Hakan Aydogan, head of Halkbank’s foreign operations department told reporters.

“Despite the breakthrough, the positive developments, there has not been official progress in this,” he said. (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

