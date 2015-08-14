FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Halk insurance units' privatisation cancelled - Halkbank
August 14, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Halk insurance units' privatisation cancelled - Halkbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Turkey’s privatisation body has cancelled a planned sale of two insurance units of state-owned lender Halkbank, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange late on Thursday.

The Turkish Privatisation Administration had said earlier this year that privatisation tenders would be held for a block sale of 93.49 percent of insurance company Halk Sigorta and at least 90 percent of life insurance and pensions company Halk Hayat ve Emeklilik.

In its filing, Halkbank did not give a reason as to why the privatisation had been cancelled. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by David Dolan)

