Result of third Istanbul bridge tender seen in May
April 20, 2012 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

Result of third Istanbul bridge tender seen in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA, April 20 (Reuters) - Turkey will decide the result of tender next month to build and operate a multi-billion dollar highway project involving construction of a third bridge across Istanbul’s Bosphorus strait, officials said on Friday, after receiving four bids.

Ihsan Akbiyik, tender commission head at the the general Directorate of Highways, said one of five consortia that had pre-qualifed to bid for the North Marmara Project had dropped out.

Akbiyik said the four consortia left in the tender were Astaldi -IC Ictas, Cengiz-Kolin-Limak-Kalyon-Makyol, MAPA, and Salini-Gulermak.

“We hope to complete the tender process in May, only bids will be collected and there will be no bargaining,” Akbiyik said as the deadline passed for entering bids.

Turkey had to cancel an earlier tender due to an international financing crunch and the government has since made terms easier for potential bidders for the project, involving 414 km of roads looping north of Istanbul and a road and rail link across the Bosphorus.

Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by William Hardy

