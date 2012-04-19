Turkey awaits bids for mega-highway project Friday

ISTANBUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Turkey expects to receive bids for a multi-billion dollar highways project on Friday, involving the construction of a third bridge across the Bosphorus strait, having cancelled an earlier tender due to an international financing crunch.

The government has since made terms easier for potential bidders in the North Marmara Highway Project, involving 414 km of roads looping north of Istanbul and a rail link across the Bosphorus.

Some 11 companies acquired official tender documents including Turkey’s Alsim Alarko, Italy’s Astaldi and South Korea’s POSCO for what will be Turkey’s second largest project under the build-operate-transfer model.

Chastened by the cancellation of the North Marmara tender in January, the Privatisation Administration wants to see how Friday’s tender goes, and in the meantime has decided to delay bidding deadlines for a bundle of other major highways project tenders, according to sources with knowledge of the tender process.

The bidding deadline has been pushed back three months to August 9, and prequalification registered by June 28 for projects to construct and operate eight highways and operating rights for two existing bridges across the Bosphorus for 25 years.

Prospective bidders had earlier asked for more time to line up financing, and a privatisation official said the delay could give time for more others bidders to emerge.

“In addition to current investors who require an extension of the deadlines, there are new investors who have the same requirement,” the official said.

Five consortia are expected to bid for the tenders including Turkish partners Koc Holding, Alarko Holding, Akfen Holding and Madrid-based highway operator Cintra, owned by Spanish infrastructure conglomerate Ferrovial.