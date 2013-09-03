Turkish consortium signs third Istanbul bridge financing deal

ISTANBUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - A consortium of Turkey’s IC Ictas and Italy’s Astaldi said on Tuesday they had signed a deal with Turkish banks for a nine-year, $2.3 billion loan for the construction of a third bridge across Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait.

Turkish banks Isbank, Yapi Kredi, Vakifbank, Garanti, Halkbank, Ziraat Bank and Garanti Bank International NV will provide the loan, according to a statement by the consortium.

The North Marmara Highway Project involves 414 km (257 miles) of roads looping north of Istanbul and a third bridge across the Bosphorus. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)