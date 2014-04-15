FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF, World Bank 'acted prematurely' in cutting Turkish growth outlook, minister says
April 15, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

IMF, World Bank 'acted prematurely' in cutting Turkish growth outlook, minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 15 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank had “acted prematurely” in lowering their forecasts for Turkish economic growth.

The IMF said on April 8 that Turkish growth would slow more than previously expected in 2014 because of higher borrowing costs, a weaker lira and a sharp fall in private consumption.

Simsek also told a news conference in the capital Ankara that he does not expect a delay in the privatisation of the state lottery company. Ten firms have received tender documents, he added. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, writing by Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Ece Toksabay)

