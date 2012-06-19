Turkey unveils incentives to boost car production

ISTANBUL, June 19 (Reuters) - Turkey announced the details on Tuesday of incentives aimed at boosting local car production as it battles to reduce imports and rein in its current account deficit.

Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said investors planning to produce at least 100,000 cars a year, or planning a capacity increase of a similar amount, would be entitled to import goods free of customs tax for 15 percent of their capacity in some cases.

If the plan involves producing engines, investors will receive an additional allowance to import goods free of custom tax for a further 15 percent of capacity.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan unveiled plans in April to encourage investment in Turkey’s aerospace, defence and automotive sectors in a bid to reduce reliance on imports.

Turkey’s current account deficit is seen as the country’s main economic weak point in an otherwise booming economy. The current account deficit stood at 10 percent of GDP in 2011 but is expected to decline to 8 percent this year.

Details of the new incentive package were published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Mark Potter)