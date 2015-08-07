FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish government says to monitor above-inflation food price rise
August 7, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Turkish government says to monitor above-inflation food price rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s government said on Friday it would monitor food prices, which are rising above general inflation, and take necessary measures to ease the budget burden on Turkish households.

An economic coordination council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu, focused especially on meat prices, a statement by the prime minister’s office said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what measures would be taken against the rising cost of food.

In an inflation report released by the central bank earlier this week, meat costs were blamed for high food prices pushing inflation up. The government is struggling to hit its 5 pct inflation target for the year. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, editing by Jonny Hogg)

