ISTANBUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, rose 0.99 percent month-on-month in March, while wholesale prices rose 1.42 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.

Year-on-year, retail prices rose 8.20 percent, it said, while wholesale prices climbed 12.68 percent. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)